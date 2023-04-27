Barack Obama goes to work in first trailer for his new Netflix docuseries

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

What makes a good job … good?

That’s the question former President Barack Obama is asking in his new Netflix docuseries, “Working: What We Do All Day.”

The four-part series, narrated by Obama, “explores the ways in which we find meaning in our work and how our experiences and struggles connect us on a human level,” according to a Netflix description of the project.

“When we make sure that everyone feels their work is respected, that everyone’s contribution is honored, and that everyone is getting paid enough to truly take a part in the life of our communities, we reinforce the trust between us that makes everything in our lives possible,” Obama said in a statement.

In a CNN exclusive first look at the series, the former president is featured speaking with everyday people in the workforce across a range of industries.

Inspired by Pulitzer Prize-winning writer Studs Terkel’s 1974 book “Working” — an oral history that explores jobs and the people who do them — the series aims to foster understanding and appreciation for work people do.

“Working: What We Do All Day” is directed by Caroline Suh, with Barack and Michelle Obama among the project’s executive producers.

The series is a joint production between Concordia Studio and Higher Ground, which was founded by the Obamas in 2018. Their company has released more than 10 film and television titles, including the 2020 Oscar-winning documentary feature, “American Factory.”

“Working: What We Do All Day” premieres May 17 on Netflix.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.