Meghan Trainor says she’s ‘so sorry’ for her remarks about teachers

Meghan Trainor has apologized for her “careless” remarks about teachers, saying she was “fired up” over the recent school shootings in the United States.

The Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter provoked controversy last week when she exclaimed “F**k teachers!” during a discussion about parenthood on her podcast, “Workin’ On It,” which she co-hosts with her brother, Ryan Trainor.

“We’re homeschooling our kids. Everyone on TikTok is like, ‘This is what it’s like having kids in America. I have a bulletproof backpack.’ I was like, ‘F**k all that,'” she said during the episode.

When guest Trisha Paytas spoke about her negative experiences with educators as well as fears over potential bullies, Trainor added: “F**k teachers, dude.”

Teachers were quick to call out Trainor, including TikTok user @GalsGotMoxie, who said she was disappointed by the 29-year-old star’s “mean” and “out of touch take.”

On Sunday, the “Australian Idol” judge addressed her comments in a TikTok video, saying her intention was never to disregard the importance of those working in the education system.

“Teachers of TikTok and teachers of the world, I recently said ‘F teachers’ on the podcast, and it’s not how I feel,” Trainor said. “I was fired up because we were talking about how sending your kid to school here in America is so horrific. And what all of us have to go through, especially teachers, is not normal and not OK.”

Trainor, who is expecting her second child, went on to say that both she and her husband, actor Daryl Sabara, were previously bullied by teachers and that experience played into her comment.

She continued: “I did not mean that to all teachers. I love teachers, I fight for teachers. I think they have the hardest job and they are the most underpaid. They are the most unappreciated when they literally raise all of us. I don’t want to make excuses, I am just so sorry.”

Trainor signed off by saying she would remind herself that “my words definitely could have a consequence, and I will be more careful.”

