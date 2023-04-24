Gwyneth Paltrow makes first public appearance since ski trial win at LA Fashion Awards

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Nearly one month after Gwyneth Paltrow prevailed in the trial connected to a 2016 ski collision on a Utah mountain, the Goop founder stepped out in Beverly Hills to accept an award at the Daily Front Row’s LA Fashion Awards on Sunday.

It was the first official public appearance by Paltrow since the culmination of the trial, and the Oscar-winner glowed as she was honored with the “powerhouse brand of the year” award for her clothing line, G. Label by Goop.

In her speech, Paltrow said that the award she was receiving is “lovely and very meaningful,” and added that they started G. Label in 2016 “for women who work, and who have kids and run around and wanted to be comfortable and confident.”

Paltrow went on to shout out her Goop fashion team for their work, and jokingly thanked them for “putting up with me when I never want to do fittings.”

Entrepreneur Sara Foster presented Paltrow with her award and shared some insight about what it’s like to be the star’s friend, saying that “Gwyneth is our north star.”

“She does not want to talk about herself, she wants to talk about you and how she can be of service or help amplify whatever it is that you are doing,” Foster said, joking that “all of that must happen before 8pm because she goes to bed at like, 7:45.”

“No, no, really, we’re not allowed to be in her house past like, 8. Ever. She’s asleep,” Foster added with a laugh.

Kim Kardashian and her daughter North West, Miley Cyrus, Teyana Taylor, Brie Larson and Keanu Reeves, among others, also attended the LA Fashion Awards with DAOU Vineyards on Sunday, which is an event that celebrates visionaries in fashion and Hollywood.

In March, Paltrow won a civil trial against retired Optometrist Terry Sanderson who alleged she crashed into him on the slopes at the Deer Valley Resort in 2016 and left him with lasting injuries. Paltrow countersued Sanderson, alleging he crashed into her.

Late last month, the jury found Paltrow not liable and ruled in her favor in her counterclaim against Sanderson.

