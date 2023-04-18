Alec Baldwin to resume ‘Rust’ production this week

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Filming of the movie “Rust” will resume this week.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Rust Movie Productions told CNN that principal photography of “Rust” is set to resume Thursday at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana.

Production on the western starring Alec Baldwin came to a halt in 2021, when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot when a prop gun Baldwin was holding fired a live round of ammunition during rehearsal.

Director Joel Souza was also shot and injured.

Matthew Hutchins, Hutchins’ widower, and Baldwin announced they had reached an undisclosed settlement in October, following a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the actor and the film’s production companies, its producers and other key members of the crew.

The movie is to be completed as part of the agreement, with Matthew Hutchins serving as an executive producer.

Baldwin and Souza will also return to finish the project, according to Rust Movie Productions.

It was announced by the film’s production in February that filming would not take place at its original location of Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.

Baldwin and “Rust” armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed were charged with involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins’ death in January. Baldwin has pleaded not guilty. An attorney for Guttierrez Reed has previously said she will also plead not guilty and maintains her innocence.

