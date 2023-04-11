‘Succession’ writer reveals they used code words ‘Larry David’ to hide major plot development

By Dan Heching, CNN

The team behind “Succession” took absolutely no chances when they started planning this season’s major plot twist.

Georgia Pritchett, one of the writers and co-executive producers for the hit HBO series, tweeted on Tuesday that they “decided” on their “tough secret” in January, and to make sure “nobody found out,” they “used code on the whiteboards.” (CNN and HBO are both part of the same parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery.)

And what code did they pick?

“Larry David meant Logan Dies,” Pritchett wrote in her social media post. “So episode 403 said Connor’s Wedding, Larry David. Mind you, that would also have been a great episode.”

Larry David, of course, is the creator and star of another successful HBO series, “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

As for “Succession,” viewers were left in a bit of a tailspin after the most recent episode, in which grisly family patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox) died, leaving his family grappling with the future — and indeed — who will succeed his position of power.

The final season of “Succession” continues Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO Max.

