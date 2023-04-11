Nick Cannon thinks he and Taylor Swift have something in common

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Nick Cannon doesn’t love answering questions about his family and personal life and feels there’s a popular singer who can relate.

"The Masked Singer" host, who is a father of 11 children, was recently asked by Howard Stern whether his family is complete.

“Every time I answer this question it I can never answer it correctly,” Cannon said, noting that once he angered some in the religious community by answering that he was “putting it in God’s hands.”

When Stern offered that it would have to be someone very special to have a child with Cannon and suggested Taylor Swift, Cannon was not opposed.

“I’m all in,” Cannon said, laughing. “First of all she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music.”

Cannon joked that their respective relationships have faced similar public scrutiny.

“I think she would relate to me very well based off of like yo, you’ve dated a lot of people in the public eye, so have I,” he said. “We probably will really understand each other.”

Cannon said he was aware that Swift has split from longtime boyfriend, Joe Alwyn.

Swift is currently performing on her sold out 52-show “Eras Tour.”

