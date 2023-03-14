Adam Levine believes ‘it’s about time’ for Blake Shelton to exit ‘The Voice’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

This season of “The Voice” is set to be Blake Shelton’s last, and former coach Adam Levine dosen’t appear upset about that.

Levine was asked about Shelton’s exit by “Entertainment Tonight” outside of the Vanity Fair Oscars Party Sunday.

“It’s about time!,” Levine joked.

Shelton is the last of the original coaches on the singing competition show. The country superstar announced last year that Season 23 would be his swan song.

“I’ve been wrestling with this for a while and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from ‘The Voice,'” Shelton said at the time in a statement via the network. “This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me.”

Levine left at the conclusion of Season 16 in 2019.

