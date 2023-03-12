Jenna Ortega and Fred Armisen remake ‘The Parent Trap’ in ‘SNL’ sketch

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

In her “Saturday Night Live” debut, Jenna Ortega got a little help from her “Wednesday” co-star and Studio 8H alum Fred Armisen for one of the most memorable sketches of the night — a take on the 1998 film “The Parent Trap.”

In the sketch, Ortega is leading a remake of the movie in the double-duty roles of Hallie and Annie, played by Lindsay Lohan in the ’90s version, which itself was a remake of a 1961 movie starring Hayley Mills.

Bowen Yang plays the director and Armisen plays a crew member named Raymond, who is tasked with filling in for the star’s body double. Raymond, however, soon makes it clear that he’s not exactly cut out for work in front of the camera.

While rehearsing the cabin scene, in which Hallie and Annie are at odds, Raymond ad-libs an inappropriate line in that throws off the young star.

Yang tries to direct Raymond away from improvising and move them onto the next scene, where Ortega’s character is upset that her photo of Shawn Mendes was damaged by rogue raindrops from a storm.

“Wow, he is hot!” Raymond says, adding that he loves “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Lisa Rinna.

“I would let her wreck me,” he says, to the actress’ clear discomfort.

Later in the sketch, more laughs are earned when the on-screen twins reveal their parents — Leslie Mann and Ed Helms, in the roles played by Natasha Richardson and Dennis Quaid, respectively, in the 1998 movie.

Raymond quips: “Is this for streaming?”

When the two realize they’re twins and embrace, he then asks, “So they just split us up? Why would they do that to us? We’ve got to kill them.”

That, of course, would probably be a twist more suited for a plotline on “Wednesday” than a Disney movie.

Before this sketch, Armisen, who plays Uncle Fester on “Wednesday,” also appeared with Ortega on stage during her monologue.

Ortega, star of the new “Scream VI”, was joined in the episode by musical guest The 1975.

