Lukas Gage addresses speculation he’s dating Chris Appleton

Lukas Gage is aware people are wondering if he is dating celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Everyone can keep wondering for now.

In an interview with the New York Times, it was noted that the 27-year-old “White Lotus” star had just returned from vacationing in Mexico with Appleton, 39.

The interviewer pointed out that some people took the social media photos they posted of their vacay “as a relationship announcement,” to which Gage replied, “If they want to think that, they can.”

“I’m a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody’s business and nothing can be sacred,” he said. ” It’s a weird line that I’m still trying to figure out.”

He was more open about his desire to land a role on the hit Netflix series, “You,” which he eventually did as he currently stars in Season 4.

“I think I had auditioned for every single season of “You” and didn’t get it until then. I auditioned for [star Penn Badgley’s serial killer character] Joe originally,” Gage said. “[I] played him like a mustache-twirling, villainous murderer, and the casting director was like, ‘Yeah, that’s totally tonally off, but thank you.'”

