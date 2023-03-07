Hayden Panettiere makes first red carpet appearance since her brother’s death

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Hayden Panettiere walked the red carpet for the first time since the death of her brother, Jansen Panettiere, who died last month at just 28 years old.

The actress, who reprises her role as Kirby in “Scream VI,” attended the world premiere in New York City on March 6. The new installment also sees the return of Courteney Cox and stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera.

Jansen Panettiere was a child actor in the early 2000s alongside his sister, best known for her roles on NBC’s “Heroes” and ABC’s “Nashville.”

The family confirmed Panettiere’s cause of death was “cardiomegaly (enlarged heart,) coupled with aortic valve complications.”

In a statement shared with CNN in February, Hayden Panettiere and her parents, Skip Panettiere and Lesley Vogel, said “Jansen’s heart could be seen in his eyes, and his charm in his brilliant, engaging smile.”

They thanked friends and family for “the outpouring of love and support.”

“We love you so much Jansen,” the family said in the statement. “You will be in our hearts forever.”

