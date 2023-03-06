‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ wins again at WGA Awards

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

“Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “Women Talking” and “Severance” were the big winners at the Writers Guild of America Awards over the weekend.

The bi-coastal event was hosted by Janelle James (in LA) and Michelle Buteau (in NY), with a possible strike by members of the guild looming this spring.

See the complete list of winners below.

Screenplay

Original Screenplay

“﻿Everything Everywhere All At Once,” written by Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

Adapted Screenplay

“﻿Women Talking,” screenplay by Sarah Polley, based on a book by Miriam Toews

Documentary Screenplay

“﻿Moonage Daydream,” written by Brett Morgen

Television

Drama Series

“﻿Severance,” written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton

Comedy Series

“The Bear,” written by Karen Joseph Adcock, Joanna Calo, Rene Gube, Sofya Levitsky-Weitz, Alex O’Keefe, Catherine Schetina, Christopher Storer

New Series

“﻿Severance,” written by Chris Black, Andrew Colville, Kari Drake, Dan Erickson, Mark Friedman, Helen Leigh, Anna Moench, Amanda Overton

Limited Series

“The White Lotus,” written by Mike White

TV & New Media Motion Pictures

“﻿Honor Society,” written by David A. Goodman

Animation

Undone, ﻿”Rectify” – written by Elijah Aron & Patrick Metcalf

Episodic Drama

Plan and Execution, “Better Call Saul” – written by Thomas Schnauz

Episodic Comedy

The One, The Only, “Hacks” – written by Lucia Aniello & Paul W. Downs & Jen Statsky

Comedy/Variety Talk Series

“﻿Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”

Daniel O’Brien, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Seena Vali Writers Johnathan Appel, Ali Barthwell, Tim Carvell, Liz Hynes, Ryan Ken, Mark Kramer, Sofia Manfredi, John Oliver, Taylor Kay Phillips, Chrissy Shackelford

Comedy/Variety Sketch Series

“﻿Inside Amy Schumer”

Georgie Aldaco, Rosebud Baker, Jeremy Beiler, Cazzie David, Tova Diker, Derek Gaines, Jon Glaser, Jaye McBride, Tim Meadows, Christine Nangle, Daniel Powell, Tami Sagher, Amy Schumer, Joe Strazzullo, Sydnee Washington, Ron Weiner

Comedy/Variety Specials

“﻿Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel”

Quiz and Audience Participation

“﻿Baking It” – Neil Casey, Chad Carter, Jessica McKenna, Zach Reino

Daytime Drama

“Days of Our Lives” – ﻿ Ron Carlivati Writers Lorraine Broderick, Jazmen Darnell Brown, Joanna Cohen, Carolyn Culliton, Richard Culliton, Cheryl Davis, Kirk Doering, Christopher Dunn, Jamey Giddens, David Kreizman, Ryan Quan, Dave Ryan, Katherine D. Schock

Children’s Episodic, Long Form, and Specials

Prison or Palace, “Life by Ella” – written by Hernan Barangan

New media & news

Short Form New Media

“Three Busy Debras” – written by Sandy Honig, Mitra Jouhari, Sarah Sherman, Alyssa Stonoha, Diana Tay, Evan Waite

Documentary Script

Lies, Politics and Democracy, “Frontline” – written by Michael Kirk & Mike Wiser; PBS

Documentary Script — Non Current Events

“Episode Two: An American (1775 — 1790),” Benjamin Franklin – written by Dayton Duncan

News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

The Water Crisis in Jackson, Mississippi, “CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell” – written by James Hutton, Rob Rivielle

News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

Targeting Americans, “60 Minutes” – written by Scott Pelley, Oriana Zill de Granados

Digital News

“How Oregon’s Prison System Retaliated Against Its Most Effective Jailhouse Lawyer” – written by Jessica Schulberg; HuffPost.com

Radio/Audio

Radio/Audio Documentary

“Like a Lion With No Teeth,” Crime Show – written by Emma Courtland & Cat Schuknecht; Gimlet Media

Radio/Audio News Script — Regularly Scheduled, Bulletin, or Breaking Report

“Hail And Farewell: Saluting 5 Who Made A Difference” – written by Gail Lee; CBS Radio

Radio/Audio News Script — Analysis, Feature, or Commentary

“What I Wish I Knew Before I Started IVF,” The Waves – written by Cheyna Roth; Slate

Promotional Writing

On Air Promotion

“CBS Celebrates Juneteenth” – Written by Justin DiLauro

