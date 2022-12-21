Jamie Lopez, ‘Super Sized Salon’ star, dead at 37

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Jamie Lopez, whose Babydoll Beauty Salon was featured in the WeTV reality series, “Super Sized Salon,” has died, her colleagues and the network announced in respective statements.

She was 37.

Lopez’s company released a statement on social media about her passing.

“On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez,” the statement read. “We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon.”

No information about a possible cause of death was shared..

Billed as “the world’s first plus-size salon,” Babydoll Beauty Couture was the setting for “Super Sized Salon,” which premiered in July.

WeTV also posted on social media about the loss of Lopez.

“We are saddened to hear the news of the sudden passing of Jamie Lopez,” the network’s statement read. “Jamie’s passion to create a safe and welcoming environment for all women at Babydoll Beauty Couture will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends during this difficult time.”

Lopez started her company after experiencing discrimination as a plus-sized woman in the beauty industry.

The WeTV series featured Lopez talking about her weight struggle, including learning to walk again after shedding 400 pounds. She shared that at one point she had weighed 846 pounds.

“I was inspired by there being no place I could get my nails or hair done in Vegas that would accommodate my needs as a plus-size woman, and I decided it was time to make some changes for the plus-size women of the world,” Lopez told Yahoo in 2017.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Lopez for additional comment.

