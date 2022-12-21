Skip to Content
CNN - Entertainment
By
Published 4:04 PM

Alicia Silverstone poses nude for PETA

<i>Danny Moloshok/Reuters</i><br/>Alicia Silverstone
REUTERS
Danny Moloshok/Reuters
Alicia Silverstone

By Marianne Garvey

Alicia Silverstone is going nude in the name of animals.

The actress stars in a PETA campaign against the use of leather with the slogan, “Wear Vegan. Buy cactus, mushroom or apple leather instead!”

PETA released a behind-the-scenes video featuring Silverstone being photographed for the campaign.

“If it takes me getting naked for you to care about animals then that is what I’m after,” she says in the video.

“I never ever get naked,” Silverstone explains about her acting work, adding that she wants to be conscious of the Earth so she’s willing to do it now.

“My dream is to get these vegan, Earth-friendly materials into the hands of famous designers. I’d rather go naked than wear animals,” she says.

Silverstone, a vegan, also posed nude for PETA in their 2020 campaign against eating meat.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Entertainment

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content