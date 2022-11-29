Parties in lawsuit accusing former ‘SNL’ star Horatio Sanz of sexual assault agree to dismiss

By Michelle Watson, CNN

The parties involved in a lawsuit brought by an undisclosed woman accusing former “Saturday Night Live” star Horatio Sanz of sexual assault two decades ago have agreed to dismiss the case, according to court records from the Supreme Court of New York.

The filing said “all claims asserted by Plaintiff Jane Doe … are hereby dismissed with prejudice, without costs and attorneys’ fees to any party or against any other party.”

A dismissal with prejudice means the case can’t be refiled.

Both Sanz and NBC Universal, the parent company of “SNL,” had been named as defendants in the lawsuit.

In her 2021 lawsuit, the woman said Sanz began grooming her when she was around 14 and sexually assaulted her when she was 17 years old, according to court documents.

At the time of the initial suit, the woman, who is identified only as Jane Doe, alleged that Sanz sexually abused her by “kissing her, groping her breasts, groping her buttocks, and digitally penetrating her genitals forcibly and without Plaintiff’s consent” in May 2002 at and after “SNL” parties, the suit stated.

Sanz previously denied the allegations, with his attorney saying they were “categorically false.” CNN has reached out to NBC Universal for comment.

Sanz was an “SNL” cast member from 1998 to 2006 and was the show’s first Latino cast member, according to IMDB. He was known for his stoner character Gobi alongside Jimmy Fallon in the recurring “Jarret’s Room” skits as well as for the 2002 movie “Boat Trip.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.