Savannah Chrisley caring for brother and niece as Todd and Julie Chrisley are sentenced to prison

Savannah Chrisley will be caring for her younger brother and niece as her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley have been sentenced to prison for fraud and tax crimes.

Chrisley spoke about the custody arrangement on her podcast “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley” in an episode published Tuesday, during which she said she knew it was a possibility her parents would not be coming home.

“I may come home without both of my parents,” she said prior to their sentencing on Monday. “That’s what the chances are. That’s the likelihood, and that’s my new normal.”

She continued: “I come home Tuesday, and I have custody of a 16-year-old and a 10-year-old, and we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family.”

“I’ve never been away from my family for the holidays,” she said. “I just ask that you to show up and understand where I’m coming from and have some grace for me and my family and to stop with the negative comments because it hurts.”

Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison with three years of supervised release. Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release after being found guilty in June of conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Savannah Chrisley, 25, the couple’s oldest daughter, said their prison terms are forcing her to grieve “the loss of parents who are still alive.”

