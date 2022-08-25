Olivia Wilde recalls being served at CinemaCon as ‘vicious’

By Marianne Garvey

Olivia Wilde has shared how she felt about being publicly served legal documents in a new interview.

Wilde was introducing her upcoming directorial project, “Don’t Worry Darling,” to an industry audience at CinemaCon in April when she was delivered a manila envelope on stage.

She opened it to discover they were legal documents related to the custody of her two children with her former partner, actor Jason Sudeikis.

“Mr. Sudeikis had no prior knowledge of the time or place that the envelope would have been delivered as this would solely be up to the process service company involved and he would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner,” a source with knowledge of the matter told CNN at the time.

“It was my workplace,” Wilde said of incident in an interview with Variety published this week.

“In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special Covid tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event — this was something that required forethought.”

CinemaCon announced they were reviewing security protocols after the incident.

“We have never in the history of the convention had an incident where a delegate has approached the stage who was not authorized to be there,” Mitch Neuhauser, Managing Director of CinemaCon, told CNN in a statement in April.

After opening the envelope, Wilde got right back to business.

“I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” Wilde said. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do. I’m not easily distracted.”

She added, “But, you know, sadly, it was not something that was entirely surprising to me. I mean, there’s a reason I left that relationship.”

