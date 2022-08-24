Skip to Content
Sylvester Stallone says he and Jennifer Flavin are ‘amicably and privately addressing’ their divorce

By Marianne Garvey

Sylvester Stallone says he and his wife Jennifer Flavin are “amicably and privately” divorcing.

“I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues,” Stallone said in a statement to CNN.

Flavin filed her petition in Palm Beach County, Florida on Friday, “for dissolution of marriage and other relief,” according to People. The two wed in 1997.

“While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters,” Flavin told the publication. “I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably move forward.”

The two recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary. They share three daughters together, Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

