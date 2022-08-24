John Boyega is done with ‘Star Wars’

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

John Boyega found fame starring as Finn in the “Star Wars” sequel trilogy, and it now sounds like he’s moved on.

“At this point I’m cool off it. I’m good off it,” he said when asked on SiriusXM’s “Tell Me Everything With John Fugelsang” if he would play the character again.

Finn, Boyega said, “is at a good confirmation point where you can just enjoy him in other things.”

“The games, the animation,” he said. “But I feel like ‘[Episode] VII’ to ‘[Episode] IX’ was good for me.”

The actor’s path now is “versatility,” he said. Boyega appears in the forthcoming films “Breaking” and “The Woman King.”

The issue of being the target of racism from some fans of the “Star Wars” franchise experienced by him and “Obi-Wan Kenobi” star Moses Ingram also came up.

Boyega spoke on how Disney handled the situation with Ingram.

“Moses Ingram being protected makes me feel protected,” he said. “It makes me feel like, ‘Okay, cool. I am not the elephant in the room.’ Because when I started, it wasn’t really a conversation you could bring up.”

