‘Abbott Elementary’ earns perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes

By Leah Asmelash

Earning a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, “Abbott Elementary” has officially become one of the highest-rated television shows on the site.

The score puts the ABC series firmly among the ranks of Rotten Tomatoes television royalty — amidst shows like Netflix’s “Bojack Horseman,” AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” and NBC’s “Brooklyn 99.”

“Abbott Elementary earns top marks for its empathetic yet sidesplitting critique of the U.S. education system, plus some extra credit for a deftly handled will-they-won’t-they dynamic,” Rotten Tomatoes, which bases its rankings through a curated consensus of hundreds of reviews by film and television critics, said about the series.

The network comedy, created by and starring Quinta Brunson, follows a group of teachers in an underfunded elementary school in Philadelphia. It has been a ratings success for ABC.

The show finished airing its first season on Tuesday, but it has already been renewed for Season 2. Though an official release date has yet to be set, Brunson told Entertainment Weekly she’s excited to see how the teachers grow in the upcoming season — which may see them confronting issues like retirement or finding love.

“I’m just excited to see these people grow as teachers, which also means watching them grow as individuals outside of the school,” Brunson said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.