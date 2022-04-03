How to watch the 2022 Grammys

By Scottie Andrew, CNN

The Grammys are happening this Sunday — a little later than usual — but happening nonetheless!

Pushed from January due to a surge in Covid-19 cases, the 64th Grammys are set in Las Vegas this year. Expect performances from Gen Z stars and nominees Lil Nas X, Olivia Rodrigo and perennial winner Billie Eilish, as well as appearances from Silk Sonic (that’s Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak’s group), John Legend and Carrie Underwood.

Here’s how to watch “music’s biggest night.”

What: The Grammys

When: April 3, 8 p.m. ET

Where: CBS/Paramount+/most live TV services

If you have cable

It’s simple — turn on CBS at 8 p.m. ET. (Sorry, red carpet fans — looks like “60 Minutes” is airing beforehand. You may have to get your fix via E! or another channel.)

If you don’t have cable

If you’re a cord cutter who subscribes to live TV services like YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV, you should be able to access the Grammys through those apps. Double check with your provider before scheduling your viewing party, though.

If you have Paramount+

You can watch the Grammys live from the Paramount+ service — and the show be available to watch on demand, too, after the initial telecast.

If you have internet access

You can watch the Grammys’ Premiere Ceremony, at which most of the night’s awards are presented. (Not all of the 80-plus categories would fit within the primetime event’s three-and-a-half-hour runtime.) Hosted by LeVar Burton, that event will be livestreamed on live.grammy.com or the Grammys’ YouTube page, according to Billboard, beginning at 3:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.

And if you can’t watch the Grammys live, you’ll likely find highlights from the show after it airs — the Recording Academy usually posts clips from performances and acceptance speeches on its YouTube channel or Twitter profile.

