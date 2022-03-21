Shawn Mendes discusses life after Camila Cabello breakup

By Marianne Garvey

When pop power couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello split last November, it came as a surprise to many. While the two remained mostly quiet on the topic, Mendes recently hinted at the topic.

The “It’ll Be Okay” singer took to Instagram to talk about his feelings following his change in relationship status.

Sitting at a piano reflecting on his music and lyrics, he explained, “You don’t realize when you’re like, breaking up with someone, you think it’s the right thing to do, you don’t realize all this s— that comes after it.”

He says in the aftermath of the breakup he was wondering who he could turn to.

“Like, who do I call when I’m like, in a panic attack? Who do I call when I’m like, f—ing, on the edge?” he said. “I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me – it’s like, ‘Oh, I’m on my own now.’ Now I feel like finally, like, I’m actually on my own, and I hate that. That’s my reality, you know?”

Cabello told Apple Music earlier this month that she still has love for Mendes.

“I love Shawn and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him,” she said.

