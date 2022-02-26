NAACP Image Awards 2022: See who won

CNN Staff

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards, which honor achievement by people of color in culture and entertainment, will be presented on Saturday.

Winners from some of the more than 80 categories were announced in virtual ceremonies throughout the week, with Regina King, Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson among the artists recognized.

Anthony Anderson will host the televised event on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on BET. The show will also simulcast across 11 Paramount networks, including Comedy Central and MTV.

See below for a list of nominees in several key categories. Winners will be indicated in bold and updated throughout the night.

Entertainer of the year

Jennifer Hudson

Lil Nas X

Megan Thee Stallion

Regina King

Tiffany Haddish

Outstanding motion picture

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“King Richard”

“Respect”

“The Harder They Fall”

“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Outstanding actor in a motion picture

Denzel Washington, “The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Jonathan Majors, “The Harder They Fall”

LaKeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Mahershala Ali, “Swan Song”

Will Smith, “King Richard”

Outstanding actress in a motion picture

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Halle Berry, “Bruised”

Jennifer Hudson, “Respect”

Tessa Thompson, “Passing”

Zendaya, “Malcolm & Marie”

Outstanding supporting actor in a motion picture

Algee Smith, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Delroy Lindo, “The Harder They Fall”

Idris Elba, “The Harder They Fall”

LaKeith Stanfield, “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding supporting actress in a motion picture

Aunjanue Ellis, “King Richard”

Audra McDonald, “Respect”

Danielle Deadwyler, “The Harder They Fall”

Dominique Fishback, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Regina King, “The Harder They Fall”

Outstanding animated motion picture (previously announced)

“Encanto” *WINNER

“Luca”

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

“Sing 2”

“Vivo”

Outstanding comedy series

“black-ish”

“Harlem”

“Insecure”

“Run the World”

“The Upshaws”

Outstanding actor in a comedy series

Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”

Cedric the Entertainer, “The Neighborhood”

Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”

Elisha “EJ” Williams, “The Wonder Years”

Jay Ellis, “Insecure”

Outstanding actress in a comedy series

Issa Rae, “Insecure”

Loretta Devine, “Family Reunion”

Regina Hall, “Black Monday”

Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”

Yvonne Orji, “Insecure”

Outstanding drama series

“9-1-1”

“All American”

“Godfather of Harlem”

“Pose”

“Queen Sugar”

Outstanding actor in a drama series

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Damson Idris, “Snowfall”

Forest Whitaker, “Godfather of Harlem”

Kofi Siriboe, “Queen Sugar”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Outstanding actress in a drama series

Angela Bassett, “9-1-1”

Dawn-Lyen Gardner, “Queen Sugar”

Octavia Spencer, “Truth Be Told”

Queen Latifah, “The Equalizer”

Rutina Wesley, “Queen Sugar”

Outstanding television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)

“Colin in Black & White” *WINNER

“Genius: Aretha”

“Love Life”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding actor in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)

Anthony Mackie, “Solos”

Jaden Michael, “Colin in Black & White”

Kevin Hart, “True Story” *WINNER

Wesley Snipes, “True Story”

William Jackson Harper, “Love Life”

Outstanding actress in a television movie, limited-series or dramatic special (previously announced)

Betty Gabriel, “Clickbait”

Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”

Danielle Brooks, “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Jodie Turner-Smith, “Anne Boleyn”

Taraji P. Henson, “Annie Live!” *WINNER

Outstanding new artist

Cynthia Erivo

Jimmie Allen

Saweetie

Tems

Zoe Wees

Outstanding male artist

Anthony Hamilton

Drake

Givēon

J. Cole

Lil Nas X

Outstanding female artist

H.E.R.

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Chlöe

Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding album

“An Evening With Silk Sonic,” Silk Sonic

“Back of My Mind,” H.E.R.

“Certified Lover Boy,” Drake

“Heaux Tales,” Jazmine Sullivan

“When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time,” Givēon

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.