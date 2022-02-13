Rapper Kodak Black shot near LA restaurant holding Justin Bieber after-party, attorney says

By Joe Sutton and Susannah Cullinane, CNN

Rapper Kodak Black was among four people shot early Saturday near an after-party in West Hollywood for singer Justin Bieber, Black’s lawyer said.

Attorney Bradford Cohen posted about the shooting near The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge on his verified Instagram account Saturday.

“There was an unprovoked attack on an individual kodak was with, when security and kodak came to his aid, several shots were fired at them by an unidentified assailant. Luckily, this was all caught on video. Kodak was struck in the leg. It was not life threatening, he will make a full recovery and he is in stable condition,” the statement from Cohen read.

The statement included a screengrab of the shooting reported by TMZ.

Cohen did not respond to a CNN request for additional information, instead pointing to his posted statement.

The Los Angeles Police Department earlier said an altercation took place around 2:45 a.m. on the 400 block of N La Cienega Boulevard.

Bieber was hosting an after-party at The Nice Guy restaurant and lounge, following a concert, and “the shooting occurred … near The Nice Guy, but it was not directly in front,” a source familiar with the event told CNN.

The source said Bieber was inside the venue when the shooting took place, and he decided to leave once he learned of the incident.

Police said there was a “physical altercation” between several people and gunshots were fired by a suspect who then fled the scene. In a news release Saturday afternoon, the LAPD asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

Two of the victims were taken to nearby hospitals by paramedics while the other two self-transported to hospitals, police said. They said the incident was not gang-related.

