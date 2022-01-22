Regina King’s son, musician Ian Alexander Jr., dead at 26

By Megan Thomas and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Actor and director Regina King’s son, Ian Alexander Jr., has died by suicide, her representative confirmed to CNN Saturday.

He was 26.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time,” a statement from King provided by her representative said.

Alexander was a musician and DJ. He performed as “Desduné,” according to his Instagram page. He had released a new single, “Green Eyes,” on Jan. 7 and had performances scheduled in Los Angeles later this month.

He was King’s only child, whom she shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

King’s son paid tribute to his mom on her birthday last year.

“Happy birthday to my co, so extremely proud of you and inspired by your love, artistry, and gangsta! To be able to watch you take this lifetime by its neck and make it yours is something i will forever be grateful for. But to have you as my mother is the greatest gift I could ask for. To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable.”

King spoke about the deep love she had for her son in a 2011 interview with CNN.

“I get emotional because my son is an amazing young man, and it took me to be a mother for me to realize how incredible of a woman [my mother] is,” King said. “You don’t know what unconditional love is. You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is. But when you experience it, it is the most fulfilling ever. So, that is the greatest part about me. Being a mom to Ian.”

To get help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). There is also a crisis text line. For crisis support in Spanish, call 1-888-628-9454