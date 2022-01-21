Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcome their first child.

By Chloe Melas

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have welcomed their first child.

The couple, who have been married for three years, shared their family news on Instagram Friday.

“We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family,” they each wrote.

They did not share the baby’s name or sex.

Chopra, 39 and Jonas, 29, married in 2018 in India. It was an extravagant three-day affair.

The couple first met in 2017 and took their romance public in 2018. They were engaged after just four months of dating.

In an interview earlier this month with Vanity Fair, Chopra spoke about the couple having a baby in the future but did not mention that they were already expecting.

“They’re a big part of our desire for the future,” she said. “By God’s grace when it happens, it happens.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.