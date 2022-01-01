Ryan Reynolds and more pay tribute to Betty White

By Marianne Garvey

Betty White is being remembered for her light, humor, charm and friendship.

Ryan Reynolds posted a loving tribute to longtime friend and “The Proposal” costar, who died Friday at the age of 99.

“The world looks different now,” Reynolds wrote. “She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret.”

White’s “Hot in Cleveland” costar Valerie Bertinelli wrote, “Rest in peace, sweet Betty. My God, how bright heaven must be right now.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin wrote that White was always accepting of her.

“She treated me like we were in the same club or something,” Griffin tweeted in a long thread about White, “She actually treated me like an equal in the comedy gurrrl world. She was as sharp and funny as she was soft and wise …and no matter how long this world continues to spin, there will be only one Betty White.”

The Martin Luther King Jr. Center thanked White “for being a friend.”

Andy Cohen, who is set to host a New Year’s Eve special with Anderson Cooper on CNN Friday, tweeted, “Tonight we will raise MANY glasses to the WONDERFUL legacy of Betty White!!!”

Actress Debra Messing wrote, “Betty White. Oh noooooooo. I grew up watching and being delighted by her. She was playful and daring and smart. We all knew this day would come but it doesn’t take away the feeling of loss. A national treasure, indeed. Fly with the Angels.”

Actor George Takei wrote, “Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly.”

GLAAD took to Twitter to praise White for her support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“We are heartbroken over the death of Betty White, a longtime friend of GLAAD and supporter of LGBTQ equality and acceptance. Our hearts go out to her loved ones and fans.”

The Television Academy remembered the five-time Emmy winner on the organization’s official Twitter account.

Actor Henry Winkler wrote, “Betty White : I[t] is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.”

Comedy Central’s official Twitter page posted, “Betty White showed that funny was ageless.”

Author Roxane Gay wrote, “RIP to Betty White who was charming, delightful, hilarious, talented and unproblematic for 99.9 years.”

Actor and director Marlon Wayans paid tribute on Facebook.

This woman… beyond the talent… the smile… the spirit. I swear i thought she’d live forever,” Wayans wrote. “And, she will. Through her work, her smile, her love of life. May we all live ” A Betty White Life.”

