Miley Cyrus smoothly covers for a wardrobe malfunction in New Year’s Eve show

By Megan Thomas, CNN

Miley Cyrus rang in the New Year with a live performance in Miami and didn’t let a small wardrobe malfunction stop the show.

During her “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party” on NBC, Cyrus lost part of her silver top while transitioning between songs. She held it in place, turned her back to the camera, then exited the stage while her band and backup singers played “Party in the U.S.A.” Cyrus barely missed a beat, quickly returning to the stage in a red jacket she had been wearing earlier in the show.

“Everybody’s definitely looking at me now,” Cyrus sang, adapting the lyrics to her 2009 hit. “I’m still in the most clothes that I’ve ever worn on stage,” she added.

Cyrus even turned the moment into a lesson for the new year.

“Tonight’s show was all about being flexible, rolling with the punches, and making the best out of even the worst circumstances. And that resilience shouldn’t end here. Let’s bring that into the New Year with us,” Cyrus said at the end of the night. “We’ve all learned how to expect the unexpected, and rather than see it as a problem, let’s see it as an opportunity. I wish everyone here in Miami and everyone watching from home a happy and healthy 2022. Thank you for making tonight possible. You were really all that I needed to have the ultimate party.”

Pete Davidson of “Saturday Night Live” served as co-host of the special, which took place outside due to the Covid-19 pandemic in front of a fully vaccinated crowd, Cyrus said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.