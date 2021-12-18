Spike your holiday movies with extra fun with our bingo game

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

There’s no shortage of pure holiday movie cheese to unwrap this year.

Netflix has a Scotland-based love story with “A Castle for Christmas” and the third (!!) installment of its “Princess Switch” franchise. BET+ has drama-filled family fun with “A Jenkins Family Christmas.” HBO Max, which like CNN is owned by WarnerMedia, has been streaming the nostalgic “8-Bit Christmas” since late November. Lifetime is joining the long-overdue queer Christmas trend with its first holiday-themed lesbian romance “Under the Christmas Tree.”

Then there’s Hallmark, which is doing what Hallmark normally does and serving up more easy-to-digest cheer than your significant other can handle.

If rom-com nostalgia is your cup of Christmas “tea,” cozy up with comfortable classics like “The Holiday” or “Love Actually.”

‘Tis the season to give up the remote for love, Grinches. But there’s a way to make watching these films fun for even the most reluctant participant: Holiday movie bingo.

Play for prizes. Make it a drinking game. Your pick. Either way, have fun.

