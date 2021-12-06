Marvel confirms Charlie Cox to continue to play Daredevil

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Charlie Cox is here to stay.

The actor has been confirmed to reprise his role as Daredevil in the Marvel cinematic universe.

Kevin Feige, the head of Marvel Studios, said in an interview with CinemaBlend over the weekend, “If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming things, Charlie Cox, yes, would be the actor playing Daredevil.”

Cox played the role in the Netflix series from 2015-2018.

But, as of now, there are no upcoming Daredevil projects in the works.

“Where we see [Cox as Daredevil], how we see that, when we see that, remains to be seen,” Feige added.

Fans were over the moon with the news on social media once the interview published. They also began speculating that he may appear in the Disney+ series “Hawkeye” and maybe in the upcoming “Spider-Man: No Way Home” which hits theaters next week.

