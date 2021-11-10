See who ‘Dancing With the Stars’ sent home on a double elimination night

By Marianne Garvey

“Dancing with the Stars” paid tribute to Janet Jackson this week, and featured a double elimination and one judge’s save.

The legendary singer called in for a video chat with host Tyra Banks, telling her, “I think it’s great. I love all styles, all types of dance.”

“It’s a way to express yourself, another way, I should say, to express yourself. If you don’t do it through words, another way you can express yourself [is] through dance,” Jackson added.

Sent packing were Olivia Jade Giannulli and Val Chmerkovskiy and singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater, with Giannulli saying she was surprised she even made it this far. Allen revealed he would not be dancing professionally going forward.

Allen and Slater danced a cha cha to “Escapade.” Giannulli and Chmerkovskiy danced an Argentine tango to “Any Time, Any Place.”

Cody Rigsby and pro Cheryl Burke danced a paso doble to “Black Cat,” earning them a perfect score.

Amanda Kloots and pro Alan Bersten also scored a perfect score for a jazz performance to “Miss You Much.”

Iman Shumpert and pro Daniella Karagach danced a cha cha to “Rhythm Nation.”

JoJo Siwa and pro Jenna Johnson danced a salsa to “Feedback.”

Actress Melora Hardin was saved by the judges and will perform in next week’s semifinals.

