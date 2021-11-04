Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Chrissy Teigen has a theory

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Chrissy Teigen says she has no idea if Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are a couple, but she still has some thoughts about it.

Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, have been close friends with Kardashian and Kanye West whom she filed for divorce from in February.

Kardashian has been spotted lately with “SNL” star Pete Davidson, including being photographed holding hands on a roller coaster.

TMZ caught Teigen and Legend out and about and asked the pair about a possible Kardashian and Davidson relationship.

“Everybody’s asking me, I have no idea,” Teigen said laughing. “I don’t know either way.”

When asked if a comedian would be a good fit for Kardashian, Teigen said “Funny guys do a lot.”

“Look at John,” she said, referencing her husband. “He’s hysterical.

“Who doesn’t want to be in love with a funny guy,” Legend added.

Teigen reiterated that she doesn’t know if Kardashian and Davidson are an item and will “let them be.”

In terms of possibly getting together for a double date, Teigen said she wouldn’t mind it.

