Willie Garson, ‘Sex and the City’ actor, dead at 57

CNN - Entertainment

By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN

Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the “Sex and the City” series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57.

“I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much,” his son wrote on Instagram. “I’m so proud of you.”

No cause of death was immediately available.

On “Sex and the City” Garson played Stanford Blatch, friend and confidant of protagonist Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker). He was slated to appear in the reboot of the series, “And Just Like That,” which is set to premiere on HBO Max later this year.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.