‘Succession’ finally has a return date
By Sandra Gonzalez, CNN
Fictional media’s First Family is back(stabbing).
HBO drama series “Succession,” which closed off its sophomore installment back in October 2019, is set to return for a new season on October 17, the network announced Monday. (CNN, like HBO, is owned by WarnerMedia.)
A logline released by HBO teased, “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season two, Logan Roy begins Season three in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”
So, you know, the usual.
The nine-episode season marks a long-awaited return for the series, which won seven Emmys for it’s last outing, including outstanding drama series.
