Traveling to France during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

If you’re planning to travel to France, here’s what you’ll need to know and expect if you want to visit during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The basics

France has some of the most stringent Covid-19 restrictions in the world. Although it reopened to visitors over the summer, it went back into full lockdown during November and is only tentatively emerging now. Arrivals are limited to residents of the European Union and those who fulfil the French government’s exemption criteria.

What’s on offer

Paris’s perfect, historic boulevards, the fashionable sweep of La Croisette in Cannes and the rolling lavender fields and vineyards of Provence. France remains one of the world’s most enduring tourist destinations.

With superb food, even better wine and landscapes and cities to satisfy every kind of traveler, it never disappoints.

Who can go

Travelers arriving from European Union countries, as well as from Australia, Iceland, Japan, Liechtenstein, Rwanda, New Zealand, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Switzerland and Thailand can enter France provided they submit a negative PCR test result taken within 72 hours of departure.

Cross-border commuters are exempt from the mandatory test requirement.

From January 31, all travelers from outside the EU are banned from entering France unless they have a “compelling reason” for visiting.

Arrivals from the UK are currently restricted, thanks to the new variant.

What are the restrictions?

Those coming to France from countries outside the EU for “compelling” health, family or professional reasons are required to provide a negative test result taken within 72 hours of departure.

Once they’ve entered, travelers must spend seven days in quarantine at a location designated by the authorities before undergoing a second PCR test.

What’s the Covid situation?

France has been one of the hardest hit countries in Europe, suffering over 3.4 million cases and 80,295 deaths as of February 10. However, the numbers are far lower than they were in early November, when more than 86,000 cases were reported in a single day. In late December, case numbers fell to under 9,000 a day. But they’ve since increased again, with 26,406 new cases reported on February 3. The situation remains critical, with ongoing concerns about hospital capacity.

France relaunched its test and trace app in October. TousAntiCovid is available for iPhone and Android devices.

What can visitors expect?

France has brought back many of the tough measures which marked out its first lockdown in early 2020. A nationwide nightly curfew from 6 p.m to 6 a.m came into effect on January 16. Bars, gyms, museums and theaters are closed, although shops and libraries are now open. Masks must be worn at all times on public transport and in enclosed public spaces. From February 8, all teachers and children over the age of six are required to wear “category 1” masks, such as a surgical mask or an FFP2 medical mask while at school due to concerns that fabric masks may not provide a strong level of protection against the new Covid variants. Although ski lifts were expected to reopen by the end of January, the French government announced on January 21 that they will remain closed to the public for the time being.

Useful links

French government official site

Advice for foreign nationals planning trips to France

Tous Anti Covid app

Covid-19 official advice

France is suffering a “ski season from hell,” along with other European winter resorts, although a lucky few are reveling in the novelty of having a ski resort to themselves.

As for non-skiing developments, the European country recently passed a law protecting the “sensory heritage” of its rural areas, and its future for sleeper trains looks bright. Want to know what it feels like to try to become French? CNN’s Channon Hodge gave it a go back in 2008.