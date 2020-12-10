This sneak peek at Disney+ series ‘Loki’ is rather glorious

Entertainment

Tom Hiddleston is once again up to no good in the new trailer for Disney+’s new series “Loki.”

The sneak peek was unveiled Thursday at Disney’s Investor Day.

Set after ” Avengers: Endgame,””Loki” will follow the mischievous adventures of Thor’s brother as he is undoubtedly, much to his chagrin, reminded at every turn that he is Thor’s brother.

The series also stars Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

It is directed by Kate Herron and debuts on Disney+ in May 2021.