‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ welcoming first trans man contestant
New year, new “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”
VH1 has announced that Season 13 of the hit reality series will premiere on January 1.
This season has a twist with its first trans man contestant in the drag competition.
According to the show bios, contestant Gottmik is a “celebrity makeup artist … ready to win the competition one face at a time” and “a trans man who is changing the shape of drag.”
The other contestants include a professional figure skater and a seamstress.
The show has snagged multiple Emmys, including the award for Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Competition Program for RuPaul this year.
