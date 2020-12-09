‘Teen Mom OG’ star Catelynn Lowell reveals miscarriage

Entertainment

Catelynn Lowell and husband Tyler Baltierra have lost another baby.

The 28-year-old “Teen Mom OG” star posted Tuesday on her verified Twitter account about the pregnancy ending on Thanksgiving Day.

“I WAS pregnant and excited to share it with all of you and I am heartbroken to reveal that I lost the baby,” Lowell tweeted in a statement. “This is painful to share.”

Lowell also tweeted a link to a story from Champion Daily about the loss.

She told the publication she and Baltierra learned they were expecting days before Thanksgiving and that she was so excited she took six pregnancy tests to be sure.

But then Lowell began to bleed on Thanksgiving.

“No matter what, I believe that when a woman sees a positive test you automatically start getting excited … all of that came crashing down,” she said. “We lost the baby. I was overwhelmed by sadness and felt my emotions.”

Lowell and Baltierra first appeared on MTV’s “16 and Pregnant” and its 2009 spinoff series “Teen Mom,” which documented the birth of their daughter, Carly, whom they put up for adoption.

The couple married in 2015 and have two daughters: Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 1.

In 2018, they went public with an earlier miscarriage on “Teen Mom OG.”