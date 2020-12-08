Steven Soderbergh among producers for next year’s Oscars

Entertainment

Steven Soderbergh is going to the Oscars — as a producer of the show.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC on Tuesday announced a trio of accomplished producers who will oversee the 2021 award show that includes the Oscar-winning Soderbergh (“Traffic,” “Erin Brockovich”), Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins and Oscar-nominated producer Stacey Sher.

This will be their first time producing the show.

“The upcoming Oscars is the perfect occasion for innovation and for re-envisioning the possibilities for the awards show. This is a dream team who will respond directly to these times,” said Academy President David Rubin and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson in a joint statement. “The Academy is excited to work with them to deliver an event that reflects the worldwide love of movies and how they connect us and entertain us when we need them the most.”

Usually held in February or March to close out Hollywood’s awards season, the Oscars will this year take place in April due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re thrilled and terrified in equal measure. Because of the extraordinary situation we’re all in, there’s an opportunity to focus on the movies and the people who make them in a new way, and we hope to create a show that really FEELS like the movies we all love,” said Collins, Sher and Soderbergh in a joint statement.

Collins has produced many awards shows and television specials including the Grammy Awards and the BET Awards. Sher is an Oscar-nominated producer known for films like “Django Unchained” and “Erin Brockvich.”

The Academy Awards airs Sunday, April 25, 2021.