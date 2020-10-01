Usher is a new dad to a baby girl

Entertainment

Usher Raymond is a girl dad.

The singer, who last month announced his forthcoming Vegas residency, shared the happy news on his verified Instagram account Wednesday that he has welcomed a daughter.

“We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” he wrote in the caption of a photo showing the newborn’s tiny hand gripping one of his fingers. “‘Isn’t She lovely'” by Stevie Wonder on repeat.”

A month ago Raymond confirmed to “Good Morning America” that he and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, a vice president of A&R for Epic Records, were expecting, saying he was “elated.”

“Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I’m] really, really excited for my young one,” the singer said.

That same day Goicoechea posted a photo of her and the singer on Instagram, writing in the caption, “Proud of you Baby Daddy Vegas 2021” to congratulate him on his residency.

Raymond shares two sons, Naviyd, 11, and Usher V, 12, with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster.