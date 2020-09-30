Kevin Hart and wife Eniko welcome baby girl

Entertainment

Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko have welcomed their second child together.

Eniko shared the news on her Instagram Wednesday morning with a photo that read “9 months preparing to fall in love for a lifetime” with the caption, “thankful • grateful • blessed a little bit of heaven sent down to earth..welcome to the world baby girl..we couldn’t love you more..”

She also revealed their daughter’s name, Kaori May Hart, and date of birth as September 29.

The couple, who married in 2016, have a 2-year-old son named Kenzo. Hart has two children, Heaven, 15, and Hendrix, 12, from a previous marriage.

Eniko previously revealed the baby’s gender in May writing on social media, “OH BABY, it’s a little lady???”

She went on to write, “Dreams really do come true, and we are filled with so much JOY! Our little family is growing and starting to finally feel complete. Soon enough the little ones will be running and bossing us all around. Lol! She is already loved in so many ways .. and we’re so anxious to meet her. xoxo.”