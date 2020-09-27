Adele shows off her silly side in birthday post for Nicole Richie

Entertainment

The perfect birthday post doesn’t exi… Well, this one comes close.

Adele posted a sweet belated birthday message on Instagram for her friend Nicole Richie that clearly represents the playful side of the two stars.

“Happy belated birthday to my daily dose of grace,” Adele wrote to Richie, who turned 39 last week. “You are the epitome of self preservation, self love and absolute savagery!”

Along with the message, the 15-time Grammy winner also posted a hilarious video of Richie lying on the kitchen floor before leaping up to scare Adele from out of nowhere. Adele, clearly startled, screams and then mutters “For f–k’s sake” as she walks off, leaving Richie face down on the floor laughing.

The pair clearly know how to have fun together.

One photo in the post shows a frightened Adele snuggling up to Richie under a giraffe’s head (giraffes are scary?). The other has Adele in a Santa Claus hat with Richie hanging out on the other side of a glass window. We think.

Listen, we’re not really sure what to make of this either, but we do know #friendshipgoals when we see them.