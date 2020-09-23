‘Schitt’s Creek’ actor François Arnaud shares that he identifies as bisexual

Entertainment

“Schitt’s Creek” actor François Arnaud has shared that he identifies as bisexual.

“Last week, I was chatting with work friends, and as I brought up a trip I’d taken with an ex-girlfriend, I asked myself — for the ten-thousandth time — how to tell such a story without making it seem like that was the whole story of me,” Arnaud wrote on his Instagram stories Wednesday in honor of Bi Visibility Day.

He added that it’s a common experience for people to assume bisexual men are straight.

“I’m sure many bisexual guys feel the same and end up doing as I did: letting other people’s assumptions of straightness stand uncorrected,” Arnaud said. “Perhaps out of fear of oversharing. Under the guise of privacy, maybe. Probably because ‘masculinity’ is a most fragile currency, ready to nose-dive at the first sign of vulnerability or difference.”

He continued: “Without a doubt because of stigmas of indecisiveness, infidelity, deception and trendiness are still clinging to bisexuality. But here’s the thing. Silence has the perverse effect of perpetuating those stereotypes, making bi guys invisible, and leading people to doubt that we even exist. No wonder it’s still a chore to acknowledge bisexuality without getting into lengthy explanations.”

He concluded by writing, “labels are frustrating and words, imperfect.”

“I’ve always considered myself bisexual,” he said. “Not disloyal. Not ashamed. Not invisible.”

Arnaud played Sebastien Raine on “Schitt’s Creek,” and plays Cesare Borgia in “The Borgias.”