Mariah Carey sits down with Oprah Winfrey and spills all about her upcoming book

Mariah Carey is telling Oprah Winfrey everything and we are here for it.

In an interview for “The Oprah Conversation: Mariah Carey,” the singer talked about some of the stories she shares in her upcoming memoir, “The Meaning of Mariah Carey,” set for release Sept.29. In excerpts for the episode, Carey discussed her life, experiences growing up biracial, and some of her relationships.

She said her time with Derek Jeter was “beautiful” and served as a “catalyst” to end her marriage to Tommy Mottola.

“He was a catalyst,” she said. “That helped me get out of that relationship [with Mottola] because I believed that there was somebody else.”

She also talked about the unconditional love her children give her, saying they provide her with something she’s really only ever gotten from her fans.

“The children provide me with this actual love, and they are my actual family and I’m not worried about them trying to hurt me,” she said. I’ve never had a reference for unconditional, familial love until now.”

“The Oprah Conversation: Mariah Carey” premieres Sept. 24 at 12:00 AM EST on Apple TV+.