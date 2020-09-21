This beer company will pay you $50,000 to travel the country

Entertainment

They say if you love your job, you’ll never work a day in your life.

Well, it seems Michelob Ultra might have that job — at least for one lucky beer lover.

The American beer company, owned by Anheuser-Busch, is hiring a “chief exploration officer” to travel the country for six months “repping Michelob Ultra” and posting photos at national parks to the brand’s social media accounts, the company announced on Twitter last week.

The pay: $50,000 plus expenses.

The ideal candidate has a “deep appreciation for the joy that connecting with nature brings” as well as a love of beer, the brand said on its website.

The offer includes trips to Yosemite, Sequoia, Joshua Tree, Saguaro and Big Bend in a comfortable camper van equipped with its own bathroom and shower, the company said.

The brand says the selected “CEO” will be able to bring a “right-hand person,” or animal, along for the journey.

Oh — and you must to be older than 21 to apply.