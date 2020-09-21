Pamela Hutchinson of R&B group The Emotions dead at 61

Entertainment

Pamela Hutchinson, famed R&B singer with family group “The Emotions,” has died at the age of 61, according to a post on the band’s official Facebook page Sunday.

“Pam succumbed to health challenges that she’d been battling for several years,” the post read. “Now our beautiful sister will sing amongst the angels in heaven in perfect peace.”

Hutchinson died on Friday, the post said, while asking fans and friends to respect the family’s privacy.

“We appreciate all kind words, photos, and videos you may want to post for our beloved Pamela and of course your loving prayers,” it read.

“A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. We love you, Pamela!”

The singer was part of “The Emotions” along with sisters Wanda and Sheila.

They were best known for the song “Best of My Love,” which reached number one on the Billboard Chart in 1977.

Other hit singles include “I Don’t Wanna Lose Your Love,” “You’re the Best” and “Turn it Out.”

“The Emotions” also collaborated with disco group “Earth, Wind & Fire” as backing singers on the song “Boogie Wonderland.”