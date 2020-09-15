ACM Awards will kick off with an all-star medley

Entertainment

Wednesday’s Academy of Country Music Awards will open with the nominees for Entertainer of the Year performing a medley of their songs together, Billboard reports.

The nominees include Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Thomas Rhett.

Along with the big opening number, the show will also feature a live performance from Taylor Swift, making this her first time taking the show’s stage in seven years. She is set to sing “Betty” off her new album, “Folklore,” from the Grand Ole Opry House.

Also performing will be Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown and Tim McGraw.

Miranda Lambert’s “Fooled Around and Fell in Love” — which features Maren Morris, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes, Caylee Hammack and Elle King — has already been awarded music event of the year.

Rhett won for video of the year with “Remember You Young,” and Hillary Lindsey won songwriter of the year.

The 55th ACM Awards air Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m.EST on CBS.