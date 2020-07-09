‘The Wonder Years’ is getting a reboot with a Black family

Entertainment

“The Wonder Years” is returning with a twist.

Famed director Lee Daniels will executive produce and Fred Savage, the star of the original series, will direct a reboot of the hit program — this time built around a Black family, ABC announced Wednesday.

The half-hour comedy will focus on how a Black middle-class family in Montgomery, Alabama, “in the turbulent late 1960’s, the same era as the original series, made sure it was The Wonder Years for them too,” the network said.

The reimagining comes as issues of racial justice have taken center stage in Hollywood and across the globe following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

The original “Wonder Years” series was a coming-of-age dramedy centered around teen Kevin Arnold and his suburban family. It was set from 1968 to 1973 and ran on ABC from 1988 to 1993.

Daniels has had an acclaimed career, including an Academy Award nomination for directing the 2009 film “Precious” and his Fox series “Star.”

He is currently working on the release of the film, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday,” a drama based around the court case of the legendary singer.

Savage has carved out a career for himself directing television shows including “Modern Family” while continuing to act in series including “Friends from College” and “American Dad!”