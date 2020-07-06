Matthew McConaughey tells fans to ‘wear the damn mask’ in new video

Entertainment

Matthew McConaughey got straight to the point in a new video posted on social media over the weekend.

The actor told fans that he understood that the country is going through “some growing pains” but that “growing pains are a good thing, because how the hell else are we going to grow up?”

He went on to say, “I think we gotta look each other in the eye … look ourselves in the eye, we gotta look in the mirror and ask ourselves, ‘How can I be better? How can I expect more of myself and others? How can I be more responsible? How can I have more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be more fair? How do I make sure that I wear the damn mask?

“That’s how we get to next year’s birthday and birthdays beyond that. And we start partying again. Looking around and thinking, ‘Oh yeah we always got work to do. We never arrive, but we improved.’ That’s our chance. That’s our opportunity. That’s on me. That’s on you,” he said.

“It’s game time. Ding, ding. We are in the ring, America. Let’s quit messing about and get it done.”

This is not the first time McConaughey has been open with fans when it comes to slowing the spread of coronavirus. In May he spoke to CNN’s Brianna Keilar about the necessity for fans to take all possible precautions.

“Science is behind us right now,” he said. “The mask is about letting science catch up. It’s about helping protect people on the front lines. Don’t let what happened in New York happen where there’s two patients for every bed. We’ve got to buy time and a mask is a very good tool for that.”