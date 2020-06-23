‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ set to launch on demand and CBS all access

Entertainment

“SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run” is skipping theaters due to the coronavirus pandemic and instead will launch for rent on demand in early 2021. Following the initial release, it will then land exclusively on CBS All Access, reports Variety.

“We are thrilled to have ‘The Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,’ a premier, first-run movie from one of ViacomCBS’ biggest brands, join CBS All Access’ expanding slate of franchise content from across ViacomCBS,” Marc DeBevoise, chief digital officer at ViacomCBS, told the publication. “This launch will be perfectly timed with our continued expansion and planned rebranding of the service in early 2021, as we welcome SpongeBob and the gang from Bikini Bottom to the service in the biggest way possible.”

The movie was originally supposed to hit theaters on May 22, then was postponed until Aug. 7, then pulled entirely from cinemas.

CBS All Access will also have all prior seasons of “SpongeBob SquarePants” available as part of an expansion.

“SpongeBob Movie” is the latest film to move to on demand since theaters across the country closed in March due to the coronavirus. “Trolls World Tour” and “The King of Staten Island,” have done the same.

This marks the third “SpongeBob” movie so far. In 2004, “The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie” was released and in 2015 “The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water” hit theaters.