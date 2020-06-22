Angelina Jolie says she split from Brad Pitt for the sake of their kids

Entertainment

Angelina Jolie has opened up about her split from Brad Pitt.

The actress, activist and humanitarian talked to Vogue India about her work, motherhood and a bit about her 2016 breakup with Pitt.

“I separated for the wellbeing of my family,” the publication reported Jolie as saying. “It was the right decision. I continue to focus on their healing.”

A rep for Pitt told CNN he had no comment.

The high profile couple called it quits two years and one month after they married in France in August 2014.

But while they married that year, Pitt and Jolie had been in a committed relationship for much longer and are the parents of six.

Their relationship became the subject of speculation in 2004, when they co-starred in “Mr. & Mrs. Smith.” At the time, Pitt was married to actress Jennifer Aniston.

In January 2005, Pitt and Aniston announced they were splitting and Aniston filed for divorce a few months later.

In April 2005, photos surfaced of Pitt, Jolie and her son Maddox in Kenya.

Jolie later adopted daughter Zahara from Ethiopia and in early 2006 she announced that she and Pitt were expecting a baby. Shortly thereafter, Pitt was granted the right to legally adopt Maddox and Zahara.

Their daughter Shiloh was born in May 2006 and son Pax was adopted from Vietnam in March 2007. Jolie gave birth to twins Vivienne and Knox in July 2008.

Jolie and Pitt announced their engagement in 2012.

The “Maleficent” star talked about their children in her Vogue India interview.

“Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds,” Jolie said. “In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”

She also discussed how she is assisting other young people.

“I’ll be working with UNHCR on the global crisis and keeping connected and raising awareness of the realities on the ground,” she said. “And continuing to work with the BBC World Service, on a media literacy initiative for young people. I’m also collaborating with Amnesty International on a book project for children’s rights.”

One thing the very busy Jolie won’t be doing, apparently, is hitting the kitchen.

“I went into lockdown thinking it would be a good time to learn to cook,” Jolie said. “Never happened. I know my limits.”